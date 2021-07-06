Arapahoe County Fair calls for volunteers

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Fair is making its 2021 comeback at the end of the month, running from July 22 through July 25.

The county fair is in need of more volunteers to make the event run smoothly. Volunteers are being asked to fill a variety of positions, including Gate Ambassadors, greeters, photographers, and mobility assistance.

Arapahoe County Fair volunteers will receive a T-shirt, free admission on days of their shifts —excluding the carnival — and free parking.

Those interested in volunteering at the Arapahoe County Fair can sign up individually, or even as a group of up to 10. Volunteers with three or more years of fair experience can sign up as a team leader.

See the full list of volunteer opportunities here.