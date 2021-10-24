Arapahoe County deputy vehicle hit while responding to crash on I-225

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – An Arapahoe County sheriff’s vehicle was hit while a deputy was helping Colorado State Patrol with a crash early Sunday morning.

At 7:45 a.m., the deputy responded to a crash at I-225 and Parker Road. As the deputy was assisting with that crash, the driver of a grey Toyota RAV4 hit the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy was not injured, but the driver of the RAV4 sustained injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital. The RAV4 driver was not wearing a seat belt, and, according to witnesses, was driving recklessly on I-225 before the crash.