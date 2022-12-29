ARAPAHOE, Colo. (KDVR) – A first responder in Arapahoe County suffered a major health crisis on Wednesday and unfortunately died as a result.

In a tweet posted at 11:27 a.m. on Thursday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Deputy Kraig Conger died while on duty on Dec. 28.

According to ACSO, Conger suffered from a major heart attack while on duty.

“Kraig, you will be missed but never forgotten,” ACSO officials said in a statement. “Rest easy friend, we have the watch from here.”

Conger worked for ACSO for 22 years and was 51 when he passed away on Wednesday.

FOX31 will update this story with details on Deputy Conger’s funeral services when they are released by officials.