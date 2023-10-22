DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office had some beef with a loose cow that “high-tailed it from its pasture” in Parker and ended up in a neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Video posted on social media showed the cow running around the neighborhood located near East Broncos Parkway and South Jordan Road.

Deputies responded and tried to wrangle the cow along with its owner.

“The steaks were high and we didn’t want to butcher this slow-speed chase but this cow was moooooving!” ACSO said in a post.

Deputy Chris Calderon, one of those who responded, said it made for an entertaining day.

“We get all types of animal calls but this one was pretty funny because it was a cow running through a neighborhood, so my partner and I immediately jumped on it and said, ‘Oh, let’s go see a cow,'” he told FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood.

After a while, they were able to confine the cow to a small park and get it back into its trailer.

Neighbors who live in the area were surprised to see and hear about the cow on the loose.

“It popped up this morning that there was a cow in the neighborhood, and I was like, ‘What?’ So I took a look at my Ring and, yeah saw some pictures and some videos of just a cow in the dark at 5 a.m. around the neighborhood, pretty crazy,” Sarah Quinn, who lives just down the street from the park where the cow was captured, said.

Earlier on, the Parker Police Department posted a photo of the cow in the neighborhood and said it was “trick-or-treating.”