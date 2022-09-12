AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two women were rescued by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies after accidentally driving their car into the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday when the driver mistakenly went down a boat ramp on a foggy night. The car ended up in the Cherry Creek Reservoir and the women called 911 immediately.

When deputies arrived, they dove into the water to get the women to safety.

In the video above, you can see the rescue and the recovery the next morning from South Metro Fire Rescue.