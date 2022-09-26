ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators found an “inadequacy of effort” in the work of a former child caseworker, who’s come under scrutiny since she was charged with filing a false report against a political rival.

The review of 40-year-old Robin Niceta’s work found that her work strayed from regulations and lacked “thoroughness,” according to the report released Monday by the Colorado Department of Human Services. In a sampling of her reported casework, investigators estimated around a quarter of it could have been fraudulent.

The CDHS released this summary of its findings:

In conclusion, CDHS found an inadequacy of effort and thoroughness in assessments to which the Social Caseworker and the supervisor were assigned. CDHS also had concerns about the Social Caseworker’s failure to perform work in accordance with the Colorado Code of Regulations, including minimal or no documented efforts to contact necessary family members or collaterals, necessary but unverified cross-reporting to law enforcement, disposition (“finding”) reasoning concerns, and needed improvements to record of contact/documentation/closure summaries. CDHS staff did not identify any additional unresolved child safety concerns as a result of this evaluation. Colorado Department of Human Services

Report: Some work may be fraudulent, some cases reopened

Niceta is charged with filing a false child abuse report, a misdemeanor, and attempting to influence a public servant, a felony. She’s accused of reporting fake child abuse claims about Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky, who had made public criticisms of former Police Chief Vanessa Wilson — Niceta’s partner at the time.

After her arrest, Niceta resigned after five years on the job with Arapahoe County. The state then reviewed a sample of Niceta’s work “to determine whether the scope of this fraud was isolated or more of a pervasive issue,” according to a statement from CDHS.

Taking a look at the last six months of her employment, investigators found that between 6-26% of Niceta’s reported casework “may not have occurred” and could be fraudulent. Eight cases were “reopened to assess for child safety.”

Investigators then took a deeper look at her work back to July 2017 “for possible child safety concerns.” Of 196 intake assessments and 73 cases, 13 were sent to another county for re-assessment because they were “unable to determine if the originally identified safety concerns were mitigated.”

Niceta has also been subject to seven complaints about her performance and conduct, according to the report.

“These complaints were all reviewed and concerns related to potential misconduct or misinformation have been referred to the criminal investigations team involved in this matter,” the report states.

CDHS said it would meet soon with Arapahoe County, recommending a closer look at “case practice and supervision.”

Niceta is also facing a civil lawsuit from Jurinsky and others, accusing her of misconduct on the job.