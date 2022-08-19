LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Outside the Arapahoe County administration building in Littleton, the west lawn is undergoing some major changes.

The water-guzzling Kentucky blue grass that once filled the space is now gone, replaced with native prairie grass.

Crews spent Friday ripping up Kentucky bluegrass and laying down the new seed, all in an effort to save water.

“An empty park space is just an empty park space if it’s not being used, and if you’re wasting water on that, why not think about doing something different?” Luc Hatlestad said.

Hatlestad and Arapahoe County expect the move will save about 1.5 million gallons of water every year, enough to fill an average-sized pool more than 60 times.

The new grass will grow to shin-height and will resemble wild grasses further east in the county.

“It’s a little more of a wilderness look,” Hatlestad said. “Water is becoming a scarcer commodity, and we want to do what we can to preserve that.”

The plan is to water the grass for the next few weeks, and then let Mother Nature handle the task moving forward.

Hatlestad said they’ll evaluate how it looks, before potentially expanding the program elsewhere.

“If you can save this much water with one project like this, we’re starting to imagine what we could do in other areas,” he said.

