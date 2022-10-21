SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Friday morning that it will be opening for the 2022 ski season this weekend.

A-Basin is expected to be the first ski area to open in the state.

Last season Wolf Creek was the first ski area to open on Oct. 16. Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.

What time will the ski area open?

A-Basin will open at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Once A-Basin opens, the ski area said it will be fully open for the season, operating 7 days a week.

Opening day

If you plan to head to A-Basin for opening day, plan ahead now. It will not be an experience for beginners, and you will need to buy your lift tickets online ahead of time. Lifts will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Starting Sunday night, we expect to have 24-hour-day snowmaking conditions for a few days. We are targeting Ramrod as an additional intermediate run by next weekend,” A-Basin shared.

Ski area openings the last 5 years

Here is a look at the opening dates over the last five years:

2021- Wolf Creek: Oct. 16

2020- Wolf Creek: Oct. 28

2019- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 11

2018- Wolf Creek: Oct. 13

2017- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 13

Quick facts shared from A-Basin:

A-Basin shared the following facts:

Snowmaking this season started October 9, paused for warm weather, then started up again October 12 and has been running most nights since then.

The opening day base depth of snow is 18 inches.

Last season, A-Basin opened October 17, which is normal

The earliest opening day ever was October 9, 2009.

A-Basin will continue to make snow around the mountain until the end of December.

Loveland Ski Area announced on Friday that it will not open this weekend.