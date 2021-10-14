Arapahoe Basin will open for winter ski season on Sunday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The snow guns have been working overtime at Colorado ski resorts, and Arapahoe Basin will be the first area along the Front Range to open for skiiers and snowboarders.

A-Basin announced it will kick off its 2021-22 winter season on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 8:30 a.m.

The ski area will open one lift, Black Mountain Express, and one intermediate run, High Noon.

To reduce the crowds this season, A-Basin will be selling 10% fewer unrestricted season passes compared to last season. Lift tickets will also be limited each day and may sell out on peak days. A-Basin has less than 10% of it’s full-season passes available, and they expect them to sell out soon.

The ski area hopes this will result in shorter lines, more convenient parking and better powder because of decreased traffic. They started making snow on Oct. 9.

Courtesy: Ian Zinner, Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin opening day information:

Lift tickets will be available online and must be purchased in advance. This season, A-Basin is not selling lift tickets on-site at the windows.

Alley Bar & Grill and Arapahoe Sports will be open all day for dining, drinks and shopping. No reservations are required, whether for parking or otherwise.

Uphill access will not be available for some time. When it does open, an announcement will be made.

Arapahoe Basin COVID information

General information and FAQ for opening day and early season