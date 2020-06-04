Arapahoe Basin to close for the season on June 7

A view of Arapahoe Basin from one of the resorts webcams on Oct. 11, 2019, hours before it planned to open for the season. (Image: Arapahoe Basin)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area said in a post on Instagram on Thursday that the last day of ski season will be Sunday, June 7.

“Every season, no matter how hard we try and stop it, the snow still melts,” the post said.

The ski area was forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently reopened for spring skiing.

Those interested in skiing and snowboarding at Arapahoe Basin can only do so by reserving a spot.

“No doubt this has been an extremely trying and difficult season for all of us. While glad we squeezed an additional 12 days in before the final snow-melt, this season has been unprecedented,” the post said.