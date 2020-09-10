Arapahoe Basin says it won’t require pass holders to get reservations for upcoming ski season

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area COO Alan Henceroth announced operation plans for the 2020-2021 ski season on Thursday.

Arapahoe Basin passholders will not be restricted or have to make reservation for the upcoming ski season.

If weather conditions allow the ski area is hoping for a mid-October opening.

Highlights of operation plans include:

Reservations will not be required for Arapahoe Basin Season Pass and Any Day Pass holders. The number of passes sold will be limited.

Ikon and Mountain Collective Pass holders are welcome and are encouraged to ski and ride A-Basin. Access details are still to be determined.

Lift tickets will be available every day. Arapahoe Basin will require all lift tickets to be purchased in advance, online through our website. The number of tickets sold each day will be variable to reduce peak visitation periods.

The ski area has worked closely with County, State and Federal officials on how to best protect guests and employees, according to Henceroth.

All plans are subject to change.