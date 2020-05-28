Arapahoe Basin reopens: ‘It is a moral victory’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened Wednesday after being closed down by the state for 10 weeks in response to the pandemic.

Once given the go-ahead to reopen by the state last week, the popular ski area wasted no time preparing.

“We have been thinking about reopening since the day we closed,” said Katherine Fuller, A-Basin’s communications manager.

More than 200 seasonal workers were furloughed when the ski area closed.

With ski rentals, food, lessons and retail closed and only a few weeks left of skiing, the question is: why open?

“In a lot of ways, it is a moral victory. It’s really not at all going to make up for the hit that we took the last two and a half months,” said Fuller.

Getting people back to work was a big motivating factor, Fuller said.

“This is people’s livelihood we are talking about,” she said.

A Basin will allow up to 600 skiers and snowboarders a day, by reservation only. Wednesday was booked solid.

“The conditions are amazing,” said Fuller.

Snowboarder Zach Griffin could not contain his enthusiasm,

“We are all happy to see the mountains open, it’s really a joyous occasion,” he said.

State and county guidelines were closely followed; social distancing, gloves and sneeze guards were in place.

Masks are required. Pants, however, were optional — as some were wearing shorts.