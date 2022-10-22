SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Just over the hill at Loveland Pass, despite several bare mountains, there is a glimmer of white manmade snow.

“So far it’s all been manmade snow but it looks like the weather is going to change starting tomorrow we will go from fall to winter,” Whitney Henceroth, the Senior Brand Manager at Arapahoe Basin said.

This season, once again, A-Basin will be the first ski resort to open its doors and get the chair lift running, welcoming skiers and snowboarders.

“We already have a few people getting in line for the chair tomorrow they will spend the night out there,” Henceroth said.

One of those camping out since Friday is snowboarder Tom Miller and his friends.

“When we get that chair lift tomorrow it’ll be the 30th year in a row of being the first person in the chair lift for the season,” Miller said.

He said camping Friday night was mild, and with snow on the horizon for Sunday they are expecting Saturday night to be a little cooler.

“There have been brutal years but it seems like it’ll be decent tonight,” Miller said.

The first chair will take off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Arapahoe Basin is planning to hand out doughnuts and will have a DJ in the morning.

“We have one run this weekend then hopefully two next weekend and it will keep growing,” Henceroth said.

A reminder, opening day is not for beginners. They will only have a blue run open but there will be a chairlift for scenic rides for those interested.