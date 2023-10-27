DENVER (KDVR) — Ski season is officially beginning this weekend in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin in Dillon announced Friday that it will open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

This makes Arapahoe Basin the first ski area in Colorado to open for the 2023 season. It was also the first area to open for skiers last year, opening on Oct. 23.

Other areas may be opening soon, as several started making snow weeks ago and Mother Nature is expected to bring more snowfall to the state this weekend.

Snow could begin in the mountains as early as Friday evening, and could keep falling in the high country all weekend. A winter storm warning has been issued for mountain areas like Vail and Aspen, bringing some 8 to 24 inches of snow.

As for the Front Range, snow is expected to move in Saturday afternoon sticking around through midday Sunday. Denver could see 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

Models will continue to change, and so will the forecast. The Pinpoint Weather team will provide up-to-date information throughout the weekend.