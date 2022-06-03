SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) —Arapahoe Basin, the only ski resort still open in Colorado, will close for the season this weekend.

There will be live music on Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate the end of the season.

“Spring conditions are variable. Snow is thin. Terrain can open and close at any time. We are skiing and riding frontside terrain, only, off the Black Mountain Express lift. All other terrain areas and lifts have closed for the season,” Arapahoe Basin shared.

If you decided to head to Arapahoe Basin this weekend, there will be no beginner skiing or riding.

“As always, if you need a lift ticket, please buy it online in advance . Black Mountain Express Lift will be open from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm We hope to see you closing weekend!” Arapahoe Basin said.

Arapahoe Basin opened for the season on Oct. 17, 2021.