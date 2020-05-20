Arapahoe Basin auctioning off chairs from legendary Pallavicini Lift for charity

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort is selling and auctioning off chairs from the decades-old Pallavicini Lift.

Thousands want the chairs but only 104 will be sold, according to the resort’s chief operating officer, Alan Henceroth.

“There’s a lot of sentimental emotional value tied to this,” said Henceroth.

The Pallavicini chairlift has been lifting skiers to breathtaking views and atop thrilling ski runs since 1978.

Of the 104 chairs being sold, four of them will be auctioned off. Money from the auction will go to help local organizations in Summit County.

The timing of the funds is significant. The pandemic has forced nonprofits to work overtime to meet the sudden needs of the community while also having to cancel some of their biggest fundraising events of the year.

The Summit Foundation recently launched the Summit Cares Emergency Fund to provide grants for community partners helping with basic human needs in response to the COVID-19 crisis like food, paying rent and health services.

Summit County is home to several ski resorts forced to suddenly shut down during what would normally be a busy part of the spring ski season.

The sale of the chairs offers an opportunity to make an impact in the high country while also taking home a part of Colorado ski history.

For more information about the auction and sale of the Pallavicini chairs, visit A-Basin’s website.