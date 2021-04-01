April Fool’s? Llama now checking luggage at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport announced that it has added Matilda the Llama to its safety inspection team.

Could this be an April Fool’s joke? Some say YES!

DIA said it combined its love of animals with the desire to find innovative ways to enhance safety and security.

“Llamas are extremely social animals and can learn tasks after a little repetition. These gentle giants’ noses are six-times more powerful than dogs’ noses. Matilda will be a fantastic new addition to the sniffer team!” shared DIA in a release on Thursday.

Officials with DIA said Matilda is training and is expected to join K9s in luggage check procedures starting on May 12. (Unless this is an April Fool’s Day prank).

DIA said Matilda is a working animal and should not be approached or petted.