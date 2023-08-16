DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday, applications for Colorado’s e-bike rebate program will open. Interested applicants can apply on the state website starting at 9 a.m.

State officials said the selection process is random, and about 2,000 Coloradans will receive a rebate in the first round. According to the website, this first round will be open from 9 a.m. Wednesday till 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The next round of applications will open up in September and October.

According to the state, rebate options will be split into two groups: moderate and low-income. Moderate-income deductions start at $500, whereas low-income deductions are at least $1,100.

Colorado is offering rebates on e-bikes. (Colorado Energy Office)

To qualify for a low-income rebate, a household must be below 80% of the area median income. Moderate-income applicants must have a household income between 80 to 100% of the area median income.

The state’s vouchers can also help cover equipment costs including a lock or helmet.

The statewide rebate comes after the success of the program in Denver.

Participants must purchase a bike from a retailer that is taking part in the e-bike rebate program.