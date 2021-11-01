Applications available for Christmas tree cutting permits for Golden Gate Canyon State Park

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — November is here and that means it’s time to start planning for the holiday season.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is offering 250 Christmas tree cutting permits through an application draw event that started on Nov. 1 and lasts until Nov. 15.

If your application is successful, you will be notified by email the week of Nov. 16.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said permit holders can visit the park on Dec. 4 between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm to choose and cut their tree.

Here’s how to apply:

Head to CPW’s licensing page here

Select the “visit a park” tab at the top of the page

Click “Golden Gate Canyon Tree Draw” under special events