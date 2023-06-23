DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:21 p.m.): The family of a boy wandering in Aurora has been located and they have been reunited, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

A child was found wandering in Aurora, and police asked for help in finding his guardians.

Police said he was found near the 26000 block of East First Place.

They do not know information about the boy, including his name, and said “he appears to be non-verbal.”

In the meantime, the boy was being cared for at a local hospital while police searched for his parents or guardians.

Police released a photo of the boy in hopes that someone will recognize him.