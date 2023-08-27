DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department was searching for the suspect in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

It happened near Havana Street and Florida Avenue. APD tweeted about the incident just before 8 p.m.

A man was shot at a residence, and police said the suspect, another man, fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, APD said.

Police said the suspect had yet to be identified and were asking the public for any information that could be related to the case.

FOX31 sent crews to the scene to get more information. APD said it is investigating.