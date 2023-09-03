DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man was arrested late Friday on charges of second-degree murder and robbery after he allegedly killed a man in a fistfight, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Late Wednesday night, APD said it responded to a report of a possible robbery at the Regional Transportation District’s Nine Mile Station.

APD said a light rail conductor reported an unconscious man lying on the tracks with an open backpack and some personal items.

The man lying on the tracks did not have a pulse when first responders arrived, but they were able to resuscitate him and he was taken to a nearby hospital, APD said.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital early Friday morning, and the investigation was elevated to a homicide, APD said.

Police said evidence from the scene suggested that the man died from injuries he sustained in a fistfight with 34-year-old Daniel Maxine Tivet.

Tivet was found by APD’s Motorcycle Enforcement Team on Friday afternoon behind a fast-food restaurant in the 3200 block of South Parker Road, and APD said he was arrested.

The case is still under investigation, and APD is asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).