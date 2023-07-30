DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating after a 16-year-old was dropped off at a local hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the hospital at 1:06 a.m. The shooting occurred in the area of the 13100 block of East 16th Avenue, but the exact location was unknown, APD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by an unknown person in the victim’s pickup truck. The person then drove off.

The truck was later found in Denver.

The teen was stabilized before going into surgery and is expected to survive.