APD: 2 arrests during mostly peaceful protests demanding justice for Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two arrests were made during the protests for Elijah McClain on Saturday, according to the Aurora Police Department. Twenty-four-year old Mary Dygert, and 22-year-old Elliot Forrest, were issued municipal summons for failing to obey and released.

Protesters gathered at Aurora Police headquarters and marched through the streets of Aurora Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, protesting the death of Elijah McClain.

In August 2019, the 23-year-old was wearing a mask when someone called 911 to report that he seemed suspicious. He was then confronted by three police officers, injected with ketamine by paramedics and later died.

The death of McClain recently gained national recognition, although several protests have been held in Colorado since last August regarding his death.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro was on scene Saturday afternoon and said the protest remained peaceful throughout the day.

As the evening continued on, protesters and police began to clash. Pepper spray was deployed and police have now qualified this protest as an “unlawful assembly.”

FOX31’s Rachel Skytta was on scene throughout the evening, providing updates.

Around 9:30 p.m., Aurora police said the protests calmed down and only three people were taken into custody.