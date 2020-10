A fire in Denver’s Windsor neighborhood on Oct. 7, 2020. (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – At least one building was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon on East Virginia Avenue.

Limited details have been released, but SkyFOX video shows heavy damage to the upper floor of the building and the roof nearly totally destroyed.

Three dogs were rescued and no injuries were reported.

3 dogs rescued, no injuries reported, crews working on knocking main body of fire down pic.twitter.com/Wn0uGs8tc1 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) October 7, 2020