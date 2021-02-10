JeffCo SWAT arrests ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — An apartment complex was evacuated and a shelter-in-place order was issued Wednesday evening as authorities executed a “high risk” arrest warrant in Edgewater.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, the suspect was in an apartment unit near West 25th Avenue and Pierce Street.

In addition to the apartment building being evacuated, a shelter-in-place order was issued for a 1/4-mile radius around the building.

By 6:45 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit had taken the suspect into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the fugitive is a parole violator who is “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect’s name has not been released.