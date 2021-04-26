Anti-government activist sentenced to 12 years for retaliation and harassment against judge

DENVER (KDVR) — Eric Brandt, a well-known anti-government activist, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to retaliation against a judge and harassment, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Brandt pleaded guilty on April 1 to three felony counts:

Incident involved a Denver judge on Dec. 18, 2018

Incident involved a Jefferson County judge on Nov. 19, 2019

Incidents involved an Adams County judge, judicial assistant and Adams County Sheriff ‘s Office deputy to on Dec. 2 and 3, 2019

Brandt was removed, along with fellow associates, after yelling at and intimidating jurors on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the McCann’s office. Later that day a judicial assistant received messages from Brandt.

“It is my thought that the judge should be violently murdered and his brains splattered all over the face of his children. And it’s my prayer that some [expletive] actually does it. Kill, kill, kill, all judges should die,” Brandt said in the message.

The next day, in an online message, Brandt announced a judge’s home address and called for protests at the home. In the video Brandt said the judge would, “look best hanging from a tree.”