Another reminder to never leave valuables in your car overnight

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A family in Greenwood Village is reminding people to not leave valuables in their vehicles overnight, even if they’re parked in the garage.

John and Trista Ehrichs learned that lesson the hard way this week. John walked downstairs, saw the garage door open and his 2017 GMC Yukon Denali was missing.

“A moment of shock and dread, anger….kind of a flood of emotions,” John Ehrichs said.

It wasn’t just an SUV. His wife Trista had her purse inside with credit cards, cash and her drivers license.

“It’s violating and enraging all at the same time,” she said.

The couple called police and were able to track down their SUV with OnStar, a GPS tracking system. They say they found multiple garage door openers and keys inside.

Now, they have a warning for others to always take valuables inside.