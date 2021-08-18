Another extension: Ozone alert action continues until midnight, rain moving into state

DENVER (KDVR) — As wildfire smoke continued to linger over the Front Range, state health officials extended the ozone action alert through midnight Wednesday.

Concentration readings remain at the moderate level with an Air Quality Index of 74. Unusually sensitive people may experience respiratory issues and should minimize outdoor activity.

Particulate matter decreased with an AQI of 75, moving to the moderate level. Unusually sensitive people should not engage in extended activity.

Rain is expected to move into the state Wednesday evening and stick around through to the weekend. A monsoon surge and cold front will rotate the wind direction and deliver higher rain chances, which should help the air quality.