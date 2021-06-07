Another casualty of the COVID pandemic economy: chicken wings

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Over at King of Wings restaurant on West 44th Avenue, the doors are temporarily closed because chicken wing inventory is backed up.

Co-owner Eddie Renshaw said the business — which celebrates its one-year anniversary later this month — closed Monday and Tuesday as they deal with the shortage.

“It hurts turning away people,” Renshaw said. “But, unfortunately, it’s out of our control.”

A sign informs customers out front. Renshaw is also updating regulars on social media.

Renshaw said chicken farms slowed down production when the pandemic started. Now, they cannot keep up with demand.

He said the shortage is the worst he’s witnessed in 30 years.

King of Wings will re-open on Wednesday.

“We should be getting a delivery,” Renshaw said. “Pray for that.”