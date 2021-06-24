Annie Booth Big Band plays City Park Jazz on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — The 35th season of City Park Jazz presents the Annie Booth big Band on Sunday.
The concert is free of charge and takes place at the City Park Pavilion.
City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule:
|6/27/21
|Annie Booth Big Band
|7/4/21
|Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
|7/11/21
|SUCH
|7/18/17
|Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy
|7/25/21
|SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
|8/01/21
|Nelson Rangell
|8/08/21
|Cast Iron Queens