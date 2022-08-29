ALAMOSA, Colo. (KDVR) — After admitting his office repeatedly violated victims’ rights, former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne resigned. Now Gov. Jared Polis has named his replacement as the top prosecutor in the San Luis Valley.

Polis announced Monday that Anne E. Kelly will serve as the DA for the 12th Judicial District starting Sept. 1. She carries nearly 20 years of law experience, working in the private sector and serving in various positions in Colorado’s 18th, 19th and 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices.

“I am honored to be selected for this role and my top priority is to restore trust in the Office of the District Attorney and the criminal justice system. Restoring trust requires transparency, constant engagement, and implementation of effective systems while prioritizing being accessible to the community including law enforcement, victims, community groups, and defense attorneys,” Kelly said in a statement.

Attorney General Phil Weiser and various neighboring District Attorney’s Offices helped with cases in the San Luis Valley until Kelly’s appointment. The governor created a panel to sort candidates for the job, including former DA and Governor Bill Ritter, former DA for the 12th Judicial District Eugene Farish and various other former DAs in Colorado.

Kelly will serve until a new District Attorney is elected in the San Luis Valley.