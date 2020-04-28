‘Animals need us now more than ever’; 2020 Furry Scurry goes virtual due to COVID-19

DENVER– The 2020 Furry Scurry presented by the Dumb Friends League will be virtual due to the threat of COVID-19.

The Dumb Friends League said participants can walk anywhere and at anytime while making a difference in the lives of animals in need.

The Furry Scurry will take place on Saturday, May 2.

“Animals need us now more than ever,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of the Dumb Friends League. “We have been a safety net for than a million pets since 1910, and we take this responsibility seriously, especially during these challenging times.”

Registration

Registration is $45, and $25 for children age 12 and younger. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt, printable bib, access to a virtual marketplace with exclusive offers from sponsors and vendors, and access to a post-event party where participants can pick up their T-shirts and fundraising incentives and celebrate Furry Scurry on a future date once people can safely gather.

There will be interactive events and contests on the day of the event. Participants can engage with the Dumb Friends League through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by sharing photos and videos of their virtual walks and using hashtags #furryscurry2020 and #myvirtualfurryscurry.

You can connect with other people and their pets online, ask questions about their walks and share in their fun at https://www.facebook.com/events/176058310434301.

Visit furryscurry.org to register today or to learn more about the event.