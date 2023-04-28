DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of exotic animals are now on their way to Colorado after being rescued from a shuttered zoo in Puerto Rico.

That zoo is closing following years of animal welfare complaints, leaving hundreds of animals in need of a new home.

“This zoo was not accredited, and it lost its USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) exhibitor license,” Bert Vescolani said. “It’s a rough situation.”

Vescolani and the Denver Zoo will be rescuing three of those animals, including a kangaroo, a stork and a porcupine. They’re expected to arrive at the zoo this weekend.

“Every single animal is important, and these will be no exception,” he said.

A sedated lion, housed in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, is transported to a cage in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected negligence, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

The cage where a lion was housed is seen in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected negligence, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

A lion, housed in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, looks out from a cage before its transfer, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Patrick Craig from The Wild Animal Sanctuary tries to sedate a lion, housed in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

A camel looks out from a transport cage at Puerto Rico’s only zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

A bear is bottle fed a syrup before its transfer, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

A sedated lion, housed in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, is transported in a cage, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected negligence, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Patrick Craig from The Wild Animal Sanctuary looks after a sedated lion before its transfer, in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

A sedated lion lies on a floor in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Lions, housed in Puerto Rico’s only zoo, growl inside their cages before their transfer, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Wild Animal Sanctuary crew members transport a lion from Puerto Rico’s only zoo, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Employees transfer animals from Puerto Rico’s only zoo to a plane, at the Aguadilla Airport in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Friday, April 28, 2023. Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected neglect, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. Most of the animals are being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Bears and lions on the way

Vescolani said each animal will receive a medical checkup before meeting with a nutritionist and behavioral specialist to ensure a smooth transition.

“Each of these animals, when they arrive here, will have gone through some level of journey,” he said. “And that’s really important for us to understand in their level of care.”

The re-homing of the animals is being done by Pat Craig, the founder of the Wild Animal Sanctuary outside of Keenesburg.

Staff there spent Friday anticipating the arrival of a handful of bears and lions, the first animals to arrive from the zoo.