Animal shelters show support for Colorado bill that would prevent euthanizing pets due to lack of space

DENVER (KDVR) -- Shelters like the Dumb Friends League are supporting a Colorado bill aimed at preventing shelters and rescues from euthanizing pets due to lack of space; though, not everyone support the bill.

"I was the only person who testified against it," Maxine Mager of Creative Acres, an animal sanctuary in Hudson, said.

Mager says she feels like the bill's wording is too vague.

"I don't believe you should be able to kill an animal without transparency," Mager said. "What I was in a bill is disclosures, disclosures of policies and resources."

SB164 bans shelters and rescues from euthanzing pets due to space issues and is estimated to impact more than 300 sites across Colorado. Animals could still be euthanized over health and behavioral issues.

Lawmakers say bipartisan support is expected.

If passed in its current wording, it does not appear the bill could impact Denver's pit bull ban. According to the Denver Department of Health and Environment, here are the euthanasia numbers for pit bulls in Denver in recent years:

2019: 68 pit bulls euthanized

2018: 63 pit bulls euthanized

2017: 64 pit bulls euthanized

2015: 73 pit bulls euthanized