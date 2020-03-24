Animal shelters seek monetary donations during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Animal shelters across Colorado are being inundated with phone calls from people who are looking to foster pets during this difficult time.

“We do have a huge network of foster families. Over 100 that we’ve already activated to help out if it gets to that point,” said Jenny Homan, the marketing and community engagement manager at Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

Animal shelters, like Foothills, are all set with foster families for now – but they can use your help in other ways.

“So, the best thing anyone can do for us right now is really supporting us with a monetary donation. Truly every little bit helps during this time,” Homan said.

Foothills stopped doing most of its services last week to help cut down on foot traffic at the shelter, including adoptions.

“Right now we are only taking surrenders and we’re doing some end of life services. Just the necessary services we do to assist our community during this time,” Homan said.

If you happen to contract COVID-19 and want to send your pet to an animal shelter until you’re well, you’ll have to contact your community shelter individually or your animal control agency.

“So if you lived in Arvada, you would have to contact the Arvada animal control agency. And if you need to be hospitalized we will hold on to your animal. Standard procedure is 10 ten days, but we’re more flexible during this time,” Homan explained.

When it comes to caring for your pet during the pandemic, Homan offered the following the advice:

“At this time there’s no proof pets can contract COVID-19. So while you’re working from home, make sure your pet is getting all the love and attention they need while still getting that social distancing,” she said.