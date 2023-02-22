JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Jefferson County animal hospital is raising money for new K-9 vests.

Green Mountain Animal Hospital is fundraising in the aftermath of the death of Graffit, a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. A man is accused of shooting and killing him on Feb. 13.

The goal is to raise enough money to buy six new vests.

“There are companies, such as K9 Storm, that make a versatile vest,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Commander Ian Thompson said. “That is made for that specific canine.”

The updated vests will increase agility and adaptability. They can cost between $3,000-$4,000 each.

If you’d like to donate to the animal hospital fund, please call 303-985-8761. Otherwise, please visit the memorial fund for Graffit.

Meantime, Graffit’s memorial has been moved onto the campus of the Colorado School of Mines. The memorial, which consists of flowers, cards and even a box of dog bones, will remain on campus until noon on Friday.