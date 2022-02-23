ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada animal hospital is helping those affected by Wednesday’s townhome explosion in Westminster.

Indian Tree Animal Hospital is offering to house pets displaced after the blaze at 83rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

“Urgent needs, like this, are why we’re here,” practice manager Amelia Nuss said.

Nuss said the hospital made a similar gesture after December’s Marshall Fire.

“I had been notified by one of my staff members about the apartment explosion off of 80th and Sheridan because her sister lives in one of those buildings,” Nuss said.

Indian Tree Animal Hospital is located at 7778 Vance Dr. in Arvada.