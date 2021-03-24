Animal Friends Alliance raising funds for new shelter

Harrison, available for adoption at the Animal Friends Alliance in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A new cat shelter with rooms for cage-free living, an enrichment center, community room and new lobby are all part of the Animal Friends Alliance‘s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together.

“Our new building will allow us to house up to 45% more cats at one time and the addition of the Enrichment Center will enable us to provide essential enrichment and training activities for our dogs, especially in inclement weather,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance and co-chair of the Bringing Paws Together campaign.

Animal Friends Alliance’s Taft Hill Campus Rendering: VFLA Architecture + Interiors

The expansion and renovation at the Taft Hill Campus, 2200 N. Taft Hill Rd., will unify shelter and adoption programs.

The project includes a new 3,900 square foot building and renovation of over 4,800 square feet of existing buildings. The Mulberry Campus, 2321 E Mulberry St., will remain in operation.

“This campaign will be a game changer, not just because we’ll be able to help more homeless dogs and cats, but because we’ll have resources to serve more animals and their families across our growing community,” Swanty explained.

Almost $1.5 million of the $2.3 million goal has been raised. Construction on the new shelter building is set for August 2021, with estimated completion in March 2022.

Marty, Carly, KC and Harrison

Marty, Carly, KC and Harrison are some of the great animals waiting for adoption.