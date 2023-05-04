ROGGEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators say more than 150 dogs were rescued from a home in Weld County after a hoarding investigation, and now the sheriff’s office has arrested a woman on counts of animal cruelty.

According to a release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation on Feb. 14 that included hoarding and animal cruelty.

This week, the investigation concluded with the arrest of 55-year-old Marie Alvarado, who is facing 174 counts of cruelty to animals — one count for each dog removed from her property.

All 174 dogs were mixed Chiweenie/terriers, and according to the Sheriff’s Office, many of them were available for adoption at area shelters.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our gratitude to every agency and shelter that assisted our animal control unit in this case,” the statement said.