JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A self-proclaimed animal activist who served on the state veterinary board is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Ellen Kessler was appointed to the State Veterinary Board by Gov. Jared Polis but resigned earlier this year after writing an offensive Facebook post that called ranchers “nasty” and “lazy.” She’s now in the hot seat again after a shocking discovery at her home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that discovery was made last week and included 13 birds living in very poor conditions, mice, and flies throughout her home. The office was tipped off after a friend visited Kessler on March 7 and reported multiple birds in poor condition.

Animal Control officers then visited Kessler’s home on Blacktail Mountain and found cockatiels, doves and finches living in the basement with food and water but no sunlight. They also discovered cages and the floors covered in seed, dirt and feces and called the pungent smell of urine overwhelming.

Officers found mice in the basement; some were scurrying around alive while others were dead. They also reported flies buzzing throughout the home. Concerned for the animals, officers told Kessler they needed care and to be checked out at a veterinary hospital. Unfortunately, two birds died at the vet hospital.

“It’s a difficult case,” said Joan Thielen with Foothills Animal Shelter. “It is difficult to see these animals experiencing that kind of stress. They did require urgent veterinary care.”

Thielen said three of the birds were adopted by staff at the vet hospital and eight of the birds were transported to the Foothills Animal Shelter on Tuesday. Thielen said they are happy to take them in at their shelter.

“We received six cockatiels, a finch and then one additional bird,” Thielen said. “The birds are in decent condition here now. They are stable after spending a week at a veterinary hospital, but we still need to evaluate them and determine what the next steps are.”

Thielen said the eight birds are being evaluated and will hopefully be up for adoption soon.

The sheriff’s office told FOX31 the birds will not be returning to Kessler’s home, and she was given resources to places that could help fund and clean her home. They say she was also given information on what would need to be done for her to have appropriate living conditions for animals.

This incident is turning heads, as Kessler is an animal activist who is now facing 13 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office said there’s no indication that any other animals are currently living in the house.

FOX31 reached out to Kessler for comment who stated via email, “I have no comment at this time.”

Kessler has a court hearing scheduled for May 23.