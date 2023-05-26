DENVER (KDVR) — Summer travel is underway. While some will take road trips, others will hit the skies, but sometimes air travel comes with hassles, like delays, weather issues and even long security lines.
Forbes said it analyzed more than 37,000 tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports in the United States from March 2022 to March 2023.
What are the ‘angriest’ airports?
Based on the Twitter activity from the research, Forbes said John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California angers its travelers more than any other U.S. airport.
Here’s a look at the top 10 “angriest” airports, according to Forbes:
- John Wayne Airport: Orange County, California
- Jacksonville International Airport: Jacksonville, Florida
- Eppley Airfield: Omaha, Nebraska
- Tampa International Airport: Tampa, Florida
- San Antonio International Airport: San Antonio, Texas
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Atlanta, Georgia
- San Diego International Airport: San Diego, California
- Nashville International Airport: Nashville, Tennessee
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Phoenix, Arizona
- Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport: San Jose, California
Where is Denver International Airport ranked?
Denver International Airport made the list but stayed out of the top 10. DIA checked in at number 15 on the list.
What were the top words used in tweets?
According to Forbes, the top words used in tweets directed at DIA were:
- Security
- Line
- TSA
- Delays
- Luggage
The research also showed that the least angry airports based on tweets were Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma and Kansas City.