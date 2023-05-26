DENVER (KDVR) — Summer travel is underway. While some will take road trips, others will hit the skies, but sometimes air travel comes with hassles, like delays, weather issues and even long security lines.

Forbes said it analyzed more than 37,000 tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports in the United States from March 2022 to March 2023.

What are the ‘angriest’ airports?

Based on the Twitter activity from the research, Forbes said John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California angers its travelers more than any other U.S. airport.

Here’s a look at the top 10 “angriest” airports, according to Forbes:

John Wayne Airport: Orange County, California Jacksonville International Airport: Jacksonville, Florida Eppley Airfield: Omaha, Nebraska Tampa International Airport: Tampa, Florida San Antonio International Airport: San Antonio, Texas Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Atlanta, Georgia San Diego International Airport: San Diego, California Nashville International Airport: Nashville, Tennessee Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Phoenix, Arizona Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport: San Jose, California

Where is Denver International Airport ranked?

Denver International Airport made the list but stayed out of the top 10. DIA checked in at number 15 on the list.

What were the top words used in tweets?

According to Forbes, the top words used in tweets directed at DIA were:

Security

Line

TSA

Delays

Luggage

The research also showed that the least angry airports based on tweets were Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma and Kansas City.