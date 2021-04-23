Anglers line up for Gold Medal trout fishing opener at Spinney Mountain

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Spinney Mountain State Park Gold Medal trout fishing is officially underway for the 2021 season.

Spinney Mountain opened to anglers at 5:45 a.m. on Friday and vehicles were lined up along the entrance.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Twitter of the vehicles at the entrance Friday morning.

Vehicles full of anglers are lined up at the entrance to Spinney Mountain State Park for the 2021 opener. Gates to this Gold Medal trout fishery open at 5:45 a.m. Happy fishing 🎣 from #NEAquatics. pic.twitter.com/FB6MAJkHWz — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 23, 2021

CPW said that due to low water levels, only hand launched vessels will be allowed for boating starting April 23.

No camping is allowed at Spinney Mountain State Park, it’s a day use only location.

Still need to get your Colorado fishing license for this year? Here’s a look at the prices from CPW:

License & Other Fees​ Resident Nonresident ​Annual Habitat Stamp​ ​​$10.40​ ​$10.40​ Annual (18+) $36.08 $100.57 Small Game & Fishing Combination (If born after 1948, you must show hunter education card) $51.68 N/A Senior Annual (65+)

Colorado residents only $10.07 N/A ​Senior Low Income Lifetime Fishing (64+)

Colorado residents only ​$9.85 ​N/A ​​Senior Lifetime Fishing Upgrade (65+)If you hold a lifetime senior low-income fishing license or are a senior disability lifetime license holder, you may purchase a reduced-cost small game license annually. This license allows the holder to exercise all benefits of the license, including using it as a qualifying license for the big game draws.

Colorado residents only

Valid only for Senior Lifetime Disability and Senior Low Income Lifetime Fishing license holders $22.18​ ​N/A Senior Annual Small Game & Fishing Combination ​(65+)

Colorado residents only $30.50​ N/A​ Five-day N/A $32.95 One-day $14.23 $17.35 ​Additional-day ​$6.95 ​​$6.95 2nd Rod Stamp (Available to licensed residents, licensed nonresidents and youth under 16 years, licensed or unlicensed.) $11.11 $11.11 Youth (16-17)

Second-rod charge still applies. For youth under 16, see the Fishing Brochure​. $10.07 N/A

(same as non-resident adult) ​Annual Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) Stamp* $25.00​ ​$50.00 CPW