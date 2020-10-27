Andrew Wommack Ministries linked to new COVID-19 outbreaks after filing a lawsuit for ban on large gatherings

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – New outbreaks of COVID-19 are being tracked to events at the Andrew Wommack Ministries (AWM) conference center, the Teller County Public Health and Environment (TCPHE) announced on Monday.

Two or more confirmed cases at a specific location is defined as a COVID-19 outbreak. TCPHE will contact people that had known close contact with those who have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the campus after a large event back in July.

The AWM filed suit against the state claiming Colorado’s rule limiting gatherings at religious buildings is unconstitutional.