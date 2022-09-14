DENVER (KDVR) – Standup comedian and actor Andrew Santino will soon come to Denver to film his comedy special, and there’s still time to snag a ticket to the taped evening.

Known for his role in the FX show “Dave” and for co-hosting the “Bad Friends” podcast alongside comedian Bobby Lee, Santino is nearing the end of his Tito Cheeto Tour.

The final two shows of the Tito Cheeto Tour will be held at Paramount Theatre on Sept. 24. In addition to being the finish line for this run of performances, the two performances in Denver will be taped as part of Santino’s special.

Andrew Santino attends NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Final two shows on the Tito Cheeto Tour

Tickets remain available for both shows, but if this is an event that interests you, move with haste because they may not be available for much longer.