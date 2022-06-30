DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators are trying to find a man accused of child sex assault, and they are also looking for any other people he may have victimized.

Andrew Rosa, 34, is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl that he contracted through social media.

“Detectives have reason to believe Rosa has contacted other under-aged females, using different social media profiles, most recently Snapchat,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Rosa’s last known address was in Boulder, the sheriff’s office said. He was in Moab, Utah, on May 29.

Suspect description:

White male with brown hair and blue eyes

6 feet 1 inch tall

215 pounds

May drive a dark blue 2014 Jeep Compass with Colorado plate CRY-328

Anyone with information about Rosa or his whereabouts is asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Adam Cummings at 303-814-7631.