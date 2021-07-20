Andrew Hamilton sets fastest known time climbing Colorado’s Centennials

Andrew Hamilton celebrates finishing all the 14ers in calendar winter in 2018.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Endurance athlete Andrew Hamilton climbed all of Colorado’s 100 highest-ranked peaks in 22 days, 16 hours and 54 minutes.

Hamilton climbed an additional three peaks (the Trinity Peaks) for good measure, anticipating the continued closure of the Decalibron 14ers.

This is the fastest known time (FKT) for climbing the ranked Colorado Centennials.

In all, Hamilton covered roughly 471 miles and climbed 249,201 vertical feet, according to statistics from 14ers.com user Glenmiz.

Hamilton was supported by numerous friends and family, including Andrea Sansone. Sansone is a serious endurance athlete in her own right and is no stranger to setting FKTs.

Andrew Hamilton and Andrew Sansone during the Centennials project, 2021.

“Such a feat of endurance takes teamwork from all angles. Efforts like this challenge more than the physical. It forces good communication, organization and mental positivity. It amplifies our passion and excitement for the mountains and dedication to each other. We thrive together in the mountains, and I feel like that’s a key component to our success,” Sansone and Hamilton said.

Hamilton finished the project Monday night on Longs Peak and Mount Meeker with good friends in tow, including Max Manson.

The project almost ended soon after it started. Hamilton ran into a surge of Monsoon moisture, including snow. The team regrouped and persevered.

The project included elite-level link-ups in the Elk Range, Sawatch and Weminuche.

Before this feat, Hamilton in 2018 became the first known person to climb all of Colorado’s 14ers in calendar winter.

Hamilton currently also holds the FKT for climbing all of Colorado’s 14ers in summer in 9 days, 21 hours and 51 minutes.

He holds numerous other FKTs as well, including Holy Nolan’s (Nolan’s and Holy Cross) in 3 days, 13 hours and 3 minutes.