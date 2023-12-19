DENVER (KDVR) — The National Western Stock Show started as ranchers herding 30 cows in the streets of downtown Denver. Over 100 years later, and the stock show is bringing in over $100 million.

The stock show started as a Denver tradition in 1906. It’s transformed into Colorado’s biggest western trade show attracting 700,000 visitors to downtown Denver annually. It’s deemed the “Super Bowl” of livestock shows, as attendees, exhibitors and competitors come from around the world to experience the 16-day event in January.

The stock show brings in a lot more than people. With the attendees comes a huge economic impact.

Common Sense Institute released an analysis of the stock show’s economic activities.

Here’s the full impact for the Denver metro area:

Economic Impacts of the National Western Stock Show Colorado Denver Metro (8 counties) Construction $700,000 $700,000 Operations $11,733,687 $6,745,649 Indirect (Value Added) $34,136,970 $23,462,796 Employees (Off-Site) $1,332,007 $1,078,925 Visitor $124,495,079 $124,495,079 Total Economic Impact $171,907,106 $156,482,450 Public Costs $907,961 $799,006 Net Economic Impact $170,999,145 $155,683,444 Impacts of the stock show. Credit: CSI

This doesn’t even account for the indirect impacts.

Indirect Impacts of the National Western Stock Show in 2023 Across Colorado Industries (Value Added) Economic Impact % of Total Impact Services $13,299,669 39% Finance, Insurance & Real Estate $8,723,795 26% Retail and Wholesale $4,936,864 14% Construction $2,920,980 9% Manufacturing $1,791,054 5% Transportation and Public Utilities $1,141,529 3% Government $1,066,523 3% Natural Resources $256,556 1% Total Indirect Value Added $34,136,970 100% Impacts of the stock show. Credit: CSI

In 2023, the 16-day event totaled $171 million, which is more than all of the home games for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, more than the NBA finals for the Denver Nuggets, and more than twice the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, according to CSI.

And it’s only going to get bigger.

According to the report, Denver voters committed to updating and expanding the National Western Complex grounds, which will only make the impact of this event grow in the future.