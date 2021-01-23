An ICU nurse from Colorado sang along with Demi Lovato in inauguration concert

DENVER (KDVR) — A nurse from Colorado sang along with Demi Lovato during the pop star’s Inauguration Day performance.

Emily Worthem is an intensive care unit nurse at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital. On Wednesday, she and other heath care workers from around the U.S. joined Lovato in singing a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” in a virtual concert.

“It was incredible,” Worthem said. “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do anything like that, but I think it was a good example of health care workers and a unified presentation of all of us moving forward in this pandemic and hopefully putting an optimistic spin on things.”

Worthem, 24, was selected after writing her own song in November as a tribute to health care workers. The song went viral on social media, and the team planning the inauguration found it and contacted her through UCHealth.

“It was a huge honor to be asked to do it and a great experience. Anytime I get to sing in any capacity, I love it,” Worthem said.

She said she hopes the song she wrote can be a therapeutic tool for those struggling during the pandemic.

“I’m really happy and grateful that anyone can get something out of it,” Worthem said.

Watch the full cover of “Lovely Day” from Inauguration Day below. Worthem first appears about one minute in: