An estimated 14,000 runners take part in Colfax Marathon

DENVER (KDVR) — An estimated 14,000 runners participated in this weekend’s Colfax Marathon. Colorado’s biggest marathon was back for the first time since the pandemic hit.

“I think it’s so fun,” spectator Emma Freedman said. “It’s such a sense of community.”

Marathon runners, half marathoners and relay racers took part in events on Saturday.

Sunday, the Colfax Marathon’s list of events includes a 5K and concert at City Park.

In the women’s half marathon group, runner Biruktayit Degefa broke the state record with a running time of 1:11:48.